Authorities release further details on fatal crash near 215 and Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police has released further details in a Sunday morning crash that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

Around 9:30 a.m. on June 16, authorities responded to a crash in the area of Cheyenne Avenue west of Shady Timbers Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 white Jaguar XF was traveling above the posted speed limit eastbound on Cheyenne in the middle lane. Authorities said the driver attempted to change lanes and hit a curb and two paddle markers.

The driver lost control of the Jaguar, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise while exiting the roadway southeast onto both the sidewalk and desert area. The Jaguar continued east in the desert landscape area, hitting a traffic signal light pole with the car's front.

The vehicle caught fire. Passengers were able to escape but not the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner has yet to identify the woman killed, but Monday a co-worker and close friend to the woman told Channel 13 her name is Samyia Johnson.

The co-worker told Channel 13 the family is just looking for community support during this time and posted this GoFundMe Page.

