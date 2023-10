LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened near South Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue at 7:30 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., no further details about the crash have been released.

According to RTC of Southern Nevada, southbound Nellis Boulevard is closed at Sahara and they're advising motorists use other routes.