At least one dead in three-vehicle crash on US-95 in northwest valley

Crash on US-95
Posted at 4:23 PM, Dec 09, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a collision in the northwest valley on Saturday afternoon, according to Nevada State Police.

Troopers say the collision occurred at 3:21 p.m., though further details were not available.

Currently, all northbound lanes on US-95 at Elkhorn are closed, as well as the east and westbound ramps on northern 215 to US-95.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.

