At least one dead in three-vehicle crash on US-95 in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a collision in the northwest valley on Saturday afternoon, according to Nevada State Police.

Troopers say the collision occurred at 3:21 p.m., though further details were not available.

Currently, all northbound lanes on US-95 at Elkhorn are closed, as well as the east and westbound ramps on northern 215 to US-95.

#trafficalert 95 northbound at Elkhorn closed and Northern 215 eastbound and westbound ramps to 95 northbound closed due to a crash. Expect delays - please slow down for first responders on scene. https://t.co/4fhbuLxIQA — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 10, 2023

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.