Arizona woman killed after her vehicle hit trailer near Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — An Arizona woman is dead after crashing her vehicle into a trailer.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, their dispatch center received a call on Friday at 6:39 p.m. that a truck hauling a trailer was disabled on Highway 68 between McCormick Boulevard and Davis Dam Road. The caller told dispatch the trailer was partially obstructing one of the lanes and officers were sent to the scene.

At 6:50 p.m., dispatch reported receiving a call that a vehicle had struck the trailer. According to police, emergency crews arrived and found 68-year-old Lorrie West who had fatal injuries. The man hauling the trailer was not in his truck at the time of the crash and is okay.

Investigators said the truck driver had placed reflective triangles on the road to warn motorists about the trailer and he was in the process of contacting a tow company when the crash happened. They add impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.