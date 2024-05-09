Arizona motorcyclist killed after crash on U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Arizona motorcyclist is dead after a Saturday crash on the U.S. 95.

According to Nevada State Police, the incident happened at 11:04 p.m. in the area of U.S. 95 southbound, at mile marker 70, which is near the Boulder Highway southbound off-ramp.

Investigators said a 2014 Polaris Victory motorcycle was traveling southbound in the far-right travel lane when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle overturned, ejecting the rider into the path of a Honda HR-V. The motorcyclist was then struck by the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was identified as 52-year-old Antione Renard Jackson Sr., who police said is from Buckeye, Arizona. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

So far this year, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths.