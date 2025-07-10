Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NSP: All westbound lanes reopen on 215 in northern valley after fatal crash

Details are limited, but Nevada State Police has confirmed that all westbound lanes are closed at Pecos Road, and traffic is being diverted.
Fatal crash blocking all westbound lanes on 215 in northern valley, says NSP
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE | 1:07 p.m.

NSP said all westbound lanes on the 215 at Pecos are open. They are reminding drivers to "buckle up, slow down and mobile off."

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly crash has closed all westbound lanes of the 215 Beltway in the northern valley.

Details are limited, but Nevada State Police has confirmed that all westbound lanes are closed at Pecos Road, and traffic is being diverted.

Drivers have been asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Fatal crash blocking all westbound lanes on 215 in northern valley, says NSP

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada