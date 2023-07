HENDERSON (KTNV) — US-95 at Galleria Drive has been completely shut down in both directions on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area.

A recent alert from RTC of Southern Nevada warns that lanes will remain shut down in both directions. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use other routes.

Channel 13 has reached out to Henderson Police Department for more information on these closures. At the time of publication, the department has not yet responded.