90-year-old woman killed in Bullhead City crash

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A woman is dead and a man was injured following a crash in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the crash happened on Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 95 at Retail Way.

Investigators said a 67-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet HHR and 90-year-old Gloria Lavonne Lambert was riding in the vehicle with him. Police said the driver failed to yield while making a left turn and collided into a Chevrolet Silverado.

The HHR driver and Lambert were both taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Lambert was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver was treated and released from the hospital. The Silverado driver didn't report any injuries.

Police said speed and impairment are not suspected to be factors in the collision.