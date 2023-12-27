$86 million I-15 project aims to keep ahead of growth in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The New Year will bring more construction on I-15 in the south valley.

In about one week, a new project will begin to expand the interstate south of Warm Springs to the Sloan exit. The goal is to keep the congestion down as this busy area grows.

"We sell RVs, travel trailers, and motorhomes," said Brian Jackson, the sales manager of Camping World.

The south valley has seen a lot of change. Camping World has been here through a lot of it.

"This has been here about 30 to 40 years since the 60s," Jackson said.

It's on Las Vegas Boulevard, south of the M Resort. Sales. Since his ten years with the company, he's noticed the growth.

"Inspirada is starting to come this way," he said. "That is a big community; they have cut some roads in another freeway off-ramp."

All the growth in the area is now forcing the Nevada Department of Transportation to take action.

"So next week, we are going to launch a new project, the I-15 South Project, that includes several improvements from Sloan Road in the south to Warm Springs in the north," said Justin Hopkins, a public information officer with NDOT.

Hopkins says two lanes will be added and an HOV lane in each direction of the 15, resurfacing and new sound walls to keep the freeway noise to a minimum as new communities continue to be built.

"What we have done is try and look ahead at the growth and see how we can get ahead of potential problems as we look to 2040 and beyond.

The $86 million project will take two years to complete. With so much growth, even more expansion could come further south toward Jean.

"We are looking at things like, 'How are we going to stay ahead of growth down there?'" he said. "Things like the new Southern Nevada airport in the planning stages."

The first day of work is set for January 3. Hopkins says most of the work will happen on the side of the freeways.

"Nobody likes construction," Jackson said. "You got Tropicana that is causing problems."

He says the improvements are going to come with the growth.

"As long as it is not a long-term project, I think people will be okay with it, but if things drag on," he said. "People get impatient."