82-year-old woman killed while jaywalking on East Tropicana Avenue, east of Calle Del Mar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 7:06 p.m. on East Tropicana Avenue, east of Calle Del Mar.

Evidence at the scene indicated a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on East Tropicana Avenue. That's when the 82-year-old pedestrian started crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit by the Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death marks the 29th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.