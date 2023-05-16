76-year-old man dies from injuries months after collision in southwest valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 76-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a fatal crash in November, where he was struck by a car while crossing the street.

The Clark County Coroner informed Las Vegas Metro police on Friday that the man has been declared deceased.

Police say the collision occurred on South Rainbow Boulevard and West Shelbourne Avenue on Nov. 23, 2022 at approximately 2:34 p.m.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound on Rainbow while a pedestrian was attempting to cross Rainbow in a marked crosswalk.

The collision occurred when the pedestrian crossed the travel path of the Nissan.

Responding emergency personnel transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was Admitted to UMC's Intensive Care Unit.

Police also say the driver of the Nissan remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

"The pedestrian's death will not be counted as a fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction due to the death occurring past the state's thirty-day reportable limit," LVMPD said in a release.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.