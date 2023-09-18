Watch Now
76-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard, Cheyenne Avenue

Posted at 6:21 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 09:21:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 76-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the road.

Las Vegas police said this happened on Sunday night at 7:54 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard North, just south of East Cheyenne Avenue.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a 2004 GMC Sierra was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard and approaching Cheyenne Avenue.

The 76-year-old pedestrian was walking across the street outside of a marked crosswalk and he walked into the path of the GMC.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra stayed at the scene of the crash and police said he showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death is the 100th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Jurisdiction in 2023.

