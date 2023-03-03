6-month-old infant dies nearly one week after deadly multi-vehicle crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police confirmed on Friday morning that a 6-month-old infant who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Feb. 25 has passed away.

The Clark County Coroner says the infant was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Thursday, making it the 18th traffic-related fatality in 2023 in the LVMPD's jurisdiction.

In the original report, three vehicles collided on South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive on Feb. 25 at approximately 7:42 p.m. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2001 Dodge Ram was fleeing a non-injury hit-and-run collision on Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue involving a 1999 Chrysler Sebring.

The Dodge was traveling southbound on Nellis Boulevard at a "high rate of speed", approaching Vegas Valley Drive when it collided with a 2009 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound through the intersection. The Dodge failed to stop at the red traffic signal and collided with the Toyota, which redirected the Dodge to collide with a 2018 Nissan Rogue that was sitting at the red light facing northbound on Nellis Boulevard.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Driver involved in crash that left 6-month-old in critical condition showed signs of impairment

All four occupants of the Toyota — including the infant — were transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by ambulance. At the time, police say all passengers were in critical condition.

Both the driver of the Nissan and the driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries and remained at the collision scene. Though the driver of the Dodge was taken into custody at the collision scene after showing signs of impairment, according to police.

This case remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.