LVMPD: Driver involved in crash that left 6-month-old in critical condition showed signs of impairment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 4 occupants inside a vehicle are all in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital after a crash that happened in the east valley.

Police responded to South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive Saturday around 7:42 p.m.

Investigation by officers indicates that a 36-year-old woman, identified as Tiffany Carter, was trying to flee a non-injury hit-and-run collision that occurred on Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Carter was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck and crashed with a Chrysler near this intersection.

Carter was reportedly fleeing this crash at a high rate of speed.

This was when a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Vegas Valley Drive and entered the intersection on Nellis Boulevard with a green signal. At the same time, 21-year-old Nelson Flores was driving a Nissan Rogue and stopped for a red traffic signal facing northbound on Nellis Boulevard south of Vegas Valley Drive in one of the left turn lanes.

"A collision occurred when the driver of the Ram failed to obey the red traffic signal and entered the intersection," police said. "The front of the Dodge collied with the left side of the Toyota."

After that initial collision, police said the Dodge was redirected and also hit the Nissan.

Police said all of the occupants inside the Corolla were transported to Sunrise Hospital where they remain in critical condition. This includes the 31-year-old driver, a 6-month-old child, a 26-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman.

The driver of the Nissan only had minor injuries and stayed at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge showed signs of impairment, and was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on related charges.

This case remains under investigation by the LVMPD's Investigation Section according to police.