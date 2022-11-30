5-car crash causes bumper-to-bumper traffic on US 95 southbound near Boulder Highway

(KTNV) — A crash on U.S. 95 southbound is causing a mess of a commute Wednesday morning.

Traffic cameras in the area of Boulder Highway showed bumper-to-bumper slow-downs, with lanes on either side blocked by patrol and safety vehicles.

Nevada State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash in the area. All lanes are shut down except for the far right lane.

BREAKING UPDATE: The crash we're tracking on US-95 SB is a 5-car crash. No fatalities were reported. https://t.co/xFjrWReuRS — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) November 30, 2022

State police said there are "no fatalities reported at this time."

"Traffic is getting by, but expect delays," they added.

This is a developing story.