5-car crash causes bumper-to-bumper traffic on US 95 southbound near Boulder Highway

KTNV
Posted at 7:19 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 10:19:01-05

(KTNV) — A crash on U.S. 95 southbound is causing a mess of a commute Wednesday morning.

Traffic cameras in the area of Boulder Highway showed bumper-to-bumper slow-downs, with lanes on either side blocked by patrol and safety vehicles.

Nevada State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash in the area. All lanes are shut down except for the far right lane.

State police said there are "no fatalities reported at this time."

"Traffic is getting by, but expect delays," they added.

This is a developing story.

