LAS VEGAS — A 40-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:24 a.m. on East Flamingo Road near Pearl Street and Pecos Road.

Police said the man was traveling east on Flamingo Road at a high rate of speed before striking the center median, a light pole and then a large palm tree before the vehicle came to rest in the eastbound travel lanes of Flamingo Road.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was extricated from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.