39-year-old man dies after being ejected from car in four-vehicle crash near Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 39-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 11 South, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson, according to Nevada State Police.

Nevada State Police responded to the collision on Jan. 8, at approximately 4:48 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on the interstate when, "for reasons unknown," state police say the car veered left and into the median. It was redirected into the wall on the right side of the highway and stopped on the shoulder, state police said.

Two minutes later, the driver of a silver Fiat 500L stopped just south of the Elantra to help.

Afterward, a white Ford Explorer traveling southbound was not able to stop in time and hit the front of the Elantra, police said.

At the time of the impact, the driver's side door of the Elantra was open, and the driver was ejected into the far left travel lane. The impact caused the Elantra to rotate clockwise so that it hit the Fiat parked on the right shoulder of the interstate.

While the driver of the Elantra lay ejected on the far left lane of the interstate, he was struck by a Hyundai Veloster traveling southbound in the far left lane.

The driver — since identified as Noah Francis Williams — was fatally injured and declared dead at the scene of the crash, state police said.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s second fatal crash and second fatality for 2023.