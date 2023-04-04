3 pedestrians hospitalized following hit-and-run on Las Vegas Boulevard, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three pedestrians have been hospitalized following a hit-and-run on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Las Vegas Metro Police say dispatchers received initial reports of the collision at approximately 11:48 a.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

Officers arriving on the scene located three subjects suffering from minor injuries in the area, though the vehicle involved did not stay on the scene.

Currently, southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard is being redirected at Owens Avenue while the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second collision involving pedestrians reported by LVMPD on Tuesday after an early morning crash left one pedestrian deadnear Caesar's Palace.



