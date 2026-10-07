3 out of 4 suspects located after vehicle pursuit ends in Paradise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE | Sept. 6, 6:11 p.m.

LVMPD has provided us with an update into the robbery turned vehicle pursuit this evening.

Metro shared that three suspects were apprehended at this time. A fourth individual is still outstanding.

KTNV

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared with Channel 13 that an incident is under investigation in Paradise this evening.

According to LVMPD, officers initiated a pursuit for a vehicle involved in a robbery. It ended near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Pollock Drive, Metro said.



Officers are establishing a perimeter around the area "for an outstanding suspect," LVMPD said.

This investigation is still ongoing. Avoid the area.