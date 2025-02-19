24-hour closure to portion of 215 Beltway starting Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 24-hour closure to the 215 Beltway is starting Thursday.

Starting Feb. 28, the 215 Beltway from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road will be closed in both directions for crews to pour the concrete deck for the Peace Way freeway bridge project.

Clark County said the closure begins at 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 and will last through approximately 9 p.m. on Mar. 1.

Problem Solver Traffic: Channel 13's Guy Tannenbaum breaks down 215 closure

They also said southbound lane reductions will start as far north as Town Center Drive, and northbound reductions as far south as Sunset Road.

Ongoing Peace Way construction impacts businesses

It's not just drivers who've had headaches from the ongoing Peace Way construction project since it started last June.

"It's been impacting our business greatly," said Caffeine Machine co-owner Melissa Anwar.

The local coffee shop has been open for four years, located in a shopping center at Peace Way and Hualapai Road on the far west end of the Peace Way improvement project.

"For many months, customers couldn't access us from the Peace Way side, they had to go around the block," Anwar said. "At that point, a lot of customers say they're just going to find a drive thru."

Anwar expects this upcoming 215 closure to be another bump in the road, similar to the first full closure in December.

"Tropicana or Flamingo are major exits to get to our business, and we have customers who–especially on the weekend–come from across town to come and get our coffee flights, and enjoy some of the things we don't do during the week."

In the long run, though, Anwar thinks the Peace Way project as a whole will be huge for the southwest valley and for her business.

"I do think it's going to connect a lot of people that are on the other side of the freeway now," Anwar said. "I do think it is going to be a benefit, and having this street light here is going to benefit us as well, it's just the 'getting there' that's been a challenge."

How do you avoid the traffic?

Clark County is advising drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. Their recommended detour is to use Fort Apache Road to access the 215 at Flamingo Road for northbound travel and use Tropicana Avenue to access 215 southbound travel.