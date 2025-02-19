24-hour closure coming to the 215 in southwest valley next Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 24-hour closure to I-215 is slated for next week in the southwest valley, Clark County said on Wednesday.

Starting Feb. 28, the 215 Beltway from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road will be closed in both directions for crews to pour the concrete deck for the Peace Way freeway bridge project.

Clark County said the closure begins at 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 and will last through approximately 9 p.m. on March 1.

They also said southbound lane reductions will start as far north as Town Center Drive, and northbound reductions as far south as Sunset Road.

▶ Watch Here is what you need to know about the 215 closures in the southwest valley

Clark County is advising drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. Their recommended detour is to use Fort Apache Road to access the 215 at Flamingo Road for northbound travel, and use Tropicana Avenue to access 215 southbound travel.