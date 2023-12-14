22-year-old Las Vegas woman died after crash with man accused of DUI, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 22-year-old woman died 10 days later after a crash west of the Strip.

Police said Shyayn B. from Las Vegas sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash on Saturday, Dec. 2, that involved a 50-year-old man accused of driving while under the influence.

The crash happened on Dean Martin Drive north of West Tompkins Avenue around 10:25 p.m. According to police, the 50-year-old man, identified as Ali Brandy A. from Las Vegas, traveled southbound on Dean Martin Drive, approaching the intersection of Tompkins Avenue.

At the same moment, police said Shyayn traveled northbound on Dean Martin Drive in the left-most travel lane.

Police said a crash happened when Ali traveled left of the center of the roadway and drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Dean Martin.

The front of Ali's 2003 Honda Odyssey collided with the front of Shyayn's 2017 Toyota Yaris.

Medical arrived and transported Shyayn to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. However, police were notified by the Clark County Coroner / Medical Examiner on Tuesday that she died despite life-saving efforts.

"Her death marks the 147th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023, " police said. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section."

Police said the driver of the Honda showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges. He also had a passenger in the vehicle with him, 26-year-old Daniel Brandy A.