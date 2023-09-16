Watch Now
215 Beltway scheduled to be closed overnight next week

Construction
Posted at 8:34 PM, Sep 15, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As crews continue to work around the Centennial Bowl, additional closures are being announced.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation said the 215 Beltway will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. That closure will last until Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 a.m.

That's so crews can do routine testing of new bridge deck surfaces.

NDOT said westbound 215 will be closed between North Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway. Eastbound 215 will be closed between Grand Montecity Parkway and North Tenaya Way.

Marked detours will be in place while roads are closed.

NDOT said the project to connect U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway is scheduled to be completed in December.

