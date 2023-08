LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been transported to the hospital after a crash Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a crash happened between three vehicles at the intersection of Durango Drive and Sunset Road in the southwest valley.

Police have been on scene of the crash since about 8:54 p.m.

As of 10:40 p.m., the intersection is still closed.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.