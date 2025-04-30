Watch Now
1 person critically injured, road closed after seven-car crash at Harmon, University Center

At least five people were injured in a five-car collision near Harmon Avenue and University Center Drive on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least seven people are hospitalized after a seven-car collision near the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and University Center Drive.

In a brief statement shared with Channel 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote the crash was reported at 2:09 p.m.

Evidence at the scene shows that a woman driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on University Center Drive failed to slow her car when coming to a stop and hit a van.

The crash caused several other nearby cars to hit one another, affecting a total of seven cars.

Seven people were taken to Sunrise Trauma, and the driver sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police stated.

