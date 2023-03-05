19-month-old girl left at scene of car crash dies from her injuries; driver still at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A young child abandoned after a car crash three weeks ago has died from her injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

The 19-month-old girl was one of two children found near a crashed pickup truck in the east valley on Feb. 18. Police say the driver of a Nissan Titan crashed into a block wall on Spanish Drive, near Stewart Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Before first responders arrived, the driver had left the scene, leaving two injured children behind. Both children, a 19-month-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Police described the 19-month-old's injuries as critical. On March 3, police say they were notified the child had died from her injuries.

The 9-year-old's injuries were described as minor in an initial police report.

Officers investigating the crash believe the driver was traveling north on Spanish Drive when the truck "drifted left of center," drove onto the sidewalk and hit a block wall.

"The driver then removed the two children from the passenger area of the pick-up truck and brought them to a secondary location," leaving the truck behind, police said.

As of Sunday, police say the driver's identity is still unknown, but they described him as a 28-year-old male.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call the LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.