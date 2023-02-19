Children taken to UMC Trauma after being left by driver who crashed into wall in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said two children were injured in a crash when a driver hit a wall in the east valley.

Police said one child is 19 months old, listing their condition as critical. The second child is 9 years old with minor injuries.

The driver is a 28-year-old man who was driving a 2004 Nissan Titan.

Evidence collected by police indicates that the driver was traveling north on Spanish Drive, north of Spanish View Lane around 11:19 p.m. Saturday.

The driver drifted left of center. This is when the driver crossed the southbound travel lane and drove onto the sidewalk before the front left of the Nissan Titan impacted a block wall.

"The driver then removed the two children from the passenger area of the pick-up truck and brought them to a secondary location, leaving the Nissan behind," police said.

Medical responded to that second location and transported both children to UMC Trauma. The driver reportedly fled the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.