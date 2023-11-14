Watch Now
15th Street closed on Charleston Boulevard due to drain installation, paving

Posted at 7:23 AM, Nov 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are continuing to make progress on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project. Roadwork began in Oct. 2021 and is moving westward.

According to city officials, 15th Street at Clark Avenue, on the north side of the Charleston Boulevard intersection, is scheduled to be temporarily closed from Nov. 15 through Dec. 22.

Starting on Wednesday at 4 a.m., the intersection will be closed to through traffic. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Charleston will not be affected by the closure. Only residence and business access will be allowed on Clark between 14th and 15th streets. All through traffic on 15th and Clark will have a one-block detour.

Crews are scheduled to relocate a waterline, install a storm drain, and work on paving on 15th Street.

City officials said the overall project has been delayed by heavy rains and "unforeseen underground utility complications". They're anticipating the overall project should be completed by Summer 2024.

