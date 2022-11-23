14-year-old sustains 'life-threatening injuries' after flipping ATV, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 14-year-old has sustained "life-threatening" injuries after losing control of an ATV on Tuesday night, police say.

According to a police report, at approximately 9:39 p.m., a traffic collision occurred on Gowan Road near Sandy Lane after a 2005 Yamaha Grizzly ATV was traveling westbound on Gowan Road at high speeds.

The 14-year-old operator lost control of the off-road ATV and collided with the rear of a parked 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, causing the ATV to overturn.

The operator was transported to Sunrise Pediatric Hospital by medical personnel for injuries determined to be "life-threatening."

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.