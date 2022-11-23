Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

14-year-old sustains 'life-threatening injuries' after flipping ATV, police say

Police lights KTNV
KTNV
FILE - Close-up view of emergency lights on top of a police car as it sits at the scene of a traffic crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Police lights KTNV
Posted at 7:04 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:04:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 14-year-old has sustained "life-threatening" injuries after losing control of an ATV on Tuesday night, police say.

According to a police report, at approximately 9:39 p.m., a traffic collision occurred on Gowan Road near Sandy Lane after a 2005 Yamaha Grizzly ATV was traveling westbound on Gowan Road at high speeds.

The 14-year-old operator lost control of the off-road ATV and collided with the rear of a parked 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, causing the ATV to overturn.

The operator was transported to Sunrise Pediatric Hospital by medical personnel for injuries determined to be "life-threatening."

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH