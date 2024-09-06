1 student hospitalized after collision between RTC, CCSD buses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One student was taken to the hospital following a collision between an RTC bus and a Clark County School District bus on Friday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP).

Authorities said they responded to the crash at US-95 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Highway Patrol said the two buses collided when both made a turn to go northbound on US-95.

NHP said the RTC bus was empty at the time of the crash, but the school bus had 54 juveniles on board.

One juvenile was transported to a hospital and four others claimed injuries, but they were not transported and were instead picked up by their parents on the scene, authorities said.

NHP said the remaining students were picked up by another CCSD bus and taken to their middle school.

NHP Commerical Troopers are investigating the crash and said both buses remained on the scene.