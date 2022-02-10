Watch
Traffic

Actions

1 person killed in head-on collision near Russell, Jones in southwest Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:54 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 01:54:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was killed in a head-on collision in southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash happened near the intersection of Russell Road and Jones Boulevard at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Police say two people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries. One person was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Russell Road is closed in both directions from Jones to El Camino Road while traffic officers and fatal detectives investigation the crash.

Police asked people to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH