1 person killed, another injured in car crash near Durango, Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a two-car collision in the west Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened at 10:23 a.m. on South Durango Drive and Soneto Lane, which is just south of Charleston Boulevard.

One person was declared dead at the crash scene, police said. Another person was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center with unspecified injuries.

"Impairment is not suspected at this time," police noted in an initial statement about the crash.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. Drivers and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.