1 person killed, 2 injured in crash on Jones near Twain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was killed and two others injured in a traffic collision in Spring Valley on Wednesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened in the 3800 block of South Jones Boulevard at approximately 2:09 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two people had been transported to University Medical Center's trauma center. Police were not immediately able to elaborate on the severity of their injuries.

Jones Boulevard was closed in both directions in the area of the crash, near Twain Avenue. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

