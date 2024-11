LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rainbow Boulevard from Peak Drive to Light Breeze Drive in the Sterling Springs neighborhood is closed as police respond to a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Las Vegas Metro police said the crash happened around 5:56 p.m. and one motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased.

No further details have been released.

Metro police said they will be holding a briefing at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story.