1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash on I-15 northbound near Jean

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — A child was killed and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning on I-15 northbound near Jean, according to the Nevada State Police.

NSP said it responded around 6:21 a.m. to the scene, where the child was pronounced dead. The adult driver and another child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused both northbound and southbound lanes to shut down.

All northbound traffic was being diverted onto the Jean exit at mile marker 12, where traffic can continue onto Las Vegas Boulevard into the city.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at the Sloan exit at mile marker 25. Motorists can continue south on Las Vegas Boulevard to the Jean exit, then return to I-15 south toward California.

As of 9:30 a.m., all northbound lanes were closed on I-15 at mile marker 12, according to the RTC.