1 dead, 1 hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, around 12:04 p.m. a black Mercedes-Benz SUV rolled over in the area around Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue.



NLVPD said officers found the driver, a 32-year-old man, unconscious inside the vehicle. Responding medical personnel later pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The passanger, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

The NLVPD Major Collision Investigation Unit took over the investigation. They said their initial findings indicated the SUV was going northbound on Camino at an "extremely high rate of speed."

When the SUV approached the intersection at Edna Crane, the diver allegedly lost control, left the road, went airborne and struck several large boulders before coming to rest on its roof, police said.

At this time, it is unknown if impairment is a factor. NLVPD said that will be determined by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com