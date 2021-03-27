UPDATE: Police investigate deadly crash on Charleston Boulevard near U.S. 95

UPDATE 12:12 A.M. MARCH 27: Police confirm they are investigating a deadly crash on Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, near the U.S. 95.

Three vehicles are involved and one person was reported dead on the scene, authorities say. The driver of one vehicle is in custody accused of leaving the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Regional Transportation Commission says all eastbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard are blocked before the U.S. 95 following a crash.

Las Vegas police also report officers are responding to a crash on East Charleston and Honolulu Street.

Expect delays if you are driving in the area.