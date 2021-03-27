Vegas police: Man arrested after running from collision site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man was arrested after alleging running from an intersection where the SUV he had been driving went through a red light and collided with a car, killing that vehicle's driver.

Police said impairment was suspected in the crash that occurred Friday night and that 38-year-old Samson Baughman of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of charges that included DUI resulting in death.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly crash on Charleston Boulevard near U.S. 95

According to police, after Baughman's SUV collided with the car, the car crashed into a minivan whose occupants weren't injured.

The identity of the car's driver was not released. Online court records didn't list a defense attorney for Baughman who might comment on the accusations.