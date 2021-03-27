Menu

Vegas police: Man arrested after running from collision site

Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man was arrested after alleging running from an intersection where the SUV he had been driving went through a red light and collided with a car, killing that vehicle's driver.

Police said impairment was suspected in the crash that occurred Friday night and that 38-year-old Samson Baughman of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of charges that included DUI resulting in death.

According to police, after Baughman's SUV collided with the car, the car crashed into a minivan whose occupants weren't injured.

The identity of the car's driver was not released. Online court records didn't list a defense attorney for Baughman who might comment on the accusations.

