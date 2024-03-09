Two teens dead after crash near Pecos, Hacienda

March 10 - Las Vegas police are releasing more details and clarifying initial reports after a Saturday crash on Pecos and Hacienda.

The new report states only two vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2010 Pontiac G6 and a 2014 Ford Explorer.

According to investigators, evidence at the scene, witnesses, and crash video indicate the Pontiac ran a red light and hit the Ford, which was turning left. The Pontiac then hit a streetlight pole, ejecting two 16-year-olds that were in the vehicle.

The Pontiac passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died.

The two people in the Ford were okay and police said they showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the 36th and 37th traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.

March 9, 6 p.m. - Las Vegas police said a second person has now died in the crash.

Investigators said they believe someone speeding and running a red light is what caused the crash.

PREVENTABLE🚨

Right now, LVMPD Fatal detectives are working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 36th & 37th traffic fatality, at the intersection of. Pecos & Hacienda. This was an Auto vs. Auto collision. pic.twitter.com/pNNIFhAzsi — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) March 10, 2024

March 9, 1 p.m. - At least one person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 12:31 p.m. at S. Pecos Road and E. Hacienda Avenue.

Police initially said four vehicles were involved and that two people were ejected from two separate cars.

Investigators said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection shut down for several hours.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.