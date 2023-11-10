Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and this year, consumers could breath a little easier when looking at turkey prices.

According to the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, the cost of a 10 to 15-pound turkey has dropped 13% over the last month and fresh cranberries are about 20% cheaper compared to last year. However, canned good prices for some products have gone up. Cranberry sauce prices are up 60%, pumpkin puree is up 30%, and green beans are up 9%. Some companies, like Walmart, have rolled out a holiday meal calculator for families to estimate how much food is going to cost.

Many restaurants and businesses across Southern Nevada are offering special meal deals for those who want to cut down on the amount of time spent in the kitchen or eat out this Thanksgiving. We've rounded up deals across the valley.

The Cosmopolitan

STK Steakhouse will offer a turkey dinner from Nov. 23 through Nov. 26 for $79 per person. That includes confit turkey thighs, foi gras stuffing, cranberry, maple baked sweet potatoes, sweet corn pudding, brussels sprouts, and spiced pumpkin pie.

The Venetian

Delmonico Steakhouse is offering Thanksgiving specials on Nov. 23. That includes a sweet potato bisque for $16, baked brie cheese salad for $19, turkey dinner with corn bread dressing, cranberry sauce and herb gravy for $44, pecan-glazed sweet potatoes for $16, and a pumpkin tart in a brown butter tart shell with butterscotch pastry cream and pumpkin caramel for $14.

MGM Grand

Emeril's New Orleans Fish House will serve specials on Nov. 23. Guests can choose from kale and radicchio salad with roasted butternut squad and dried cranberries, turkey with andouille sausage, dressing, potato creamers, and creole green beans, and pumpkin mousse coffee spice cake with a while chocolate glaze. CRUSH will also host a special menu on Nov. 23. From 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m, guests can try the Thanksgiving plate for $38. That includes citrus-brined turkey breast with bacon, sausage and vegetable stuffing with mashed potatoes and cranberries. For $16 each, they will also have festive side dishes including roasted square with braised kale and pine nuts, mushroom and roasted garlic polenta, green beans with pancetta and parmesan, and yam gnocchi with brown butter and sage sauce.

The LINQ

The Chaya Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar is bringing back the jumbo turkey leg on Nov. 23. That costs $27 and includes poblano mole, garlic green beans, and a jicama salad. The Off The Strip Bistro + Bar will have a turkey dinner on Nov. 23. For $30 per person, that includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, Hawaiian bread stuffing, turkey gravy, and garlic green beans. Guests can also try pumpkin pie for $8. Virgil's Real Barbecue is accepting orders for its Thanksgiving package, which costs $325. That includes one 16 to 18-pound smoked turkey with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread and sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and maple syrup, cranberry sauce, candied Brussels sprouts with bacon, green beans, and buttermilk biscuits. It will be cooled, packed, and ready for guests to pick up and will include instructions for reheating. Virgil's will also pick up the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22. On Thanksgiving, the High Roller will also be lit up in orange, yellow, red, and green.

The STRAT

From Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, STRAT officials are hosting a special "Thanks-Gifting" event. True Rewards members will receive a gift credit for every 500 base points earned while playing slots. The credits may be redeemed for gifts including a bottle of Vegas Golden Knights 2018 cabernet sauvignon, a STRAT-themed windbreaker jacket, a pair of STRAT-branded shot glasses, and a pair of tickets to the 2023 National Finals Rodeo. McCall's Heartland Grill will have a special Thanksgiving menu from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. For $49, guests can try apple pecan wood-smoked turkey with spiced haricots verts, herb sausage stuffing, sweet potato puree, candied pecans, an orange cranberry relish and gravy. PT's Wings & Sports will also have special dishes from Nov. 23 through No. 25. Guests can try chipotle-glazed turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, fried turkey wings, and pumpkin pie. The STRAT Cafe will serve a Thanksgiving hoagie from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. The sandwich has turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. The Top of the World restaurant will serve special dishes on Nov. 23. That includes smoked turkey and pumpkin spice cheesecake.

South Point Casino

Several restaurants at South Point will have special menus on Nov. 23, which are also accepting reservations. Baja Miguel's will serve a three-course meal for $27.95 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. That includes a complimentary margarita or glass of wine along with dishes like shrimp cocktail, turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, and green beans or a seafood enchilada with beef medallions, as well as pumpkin pie or chocolate flan. Over at the Coronado Cafe, they'll serve a three-course meal for $17.95 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. That also includes a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail with dishes like Thanksgiving salad bowls, butternut squash soup, brown sugar and butter glazed ham, and warm apple and cranberry dumpling. Don Vito's is serving a three-course meal for $49 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can choose from dishes like seafood stuffed portobellini, Italian turkey meatballs, pistachio-crusted branzino, and Italian cream cake. The Garden Buffet will serve a full buffet for $27.95 for those with a club card or $30.95 for those without a club card. That's from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dishes include a variety of soups, turkey, rotisserie lemon-peppered chicken, pecan roasted salmon, and 12 flavors of gelato. Primarily Prime Rib will serve a three-course meal for $45 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dishes include items like harvest salad, corn bisque, roast prime rib, and chocolate truffles. The Silverado Steak House will serve a four-course meal with a bottle of wine of the month for every two adults for $64. That's from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It includes dishes like duck strudel, corn bisque, tournedos of beef Chasseur, or key lime pie.

Green Valley Ranch

The casino's Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is hosting a "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 22. You can buy three entrees and receive a fourth entree for free. They will also have $25 bottomless wine, beer, and spirits from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. On Nov. 23, they will have a Thanksgiving menu, which is available from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. It costs $85 per person and includes dishes like leek and potato soup, turkey, wild boar ragu, sweet pumpkin gnocchi, and pumpkin pie with vanilla gelato. The Borracha Mexican Cantina is hosting "Drinksgiving" on Nov. 22. From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Borracha will offer half-priced nachos and $25 domestic beer and spirits.

Silverton Casino Lodge

On Nov. 23, the Sundance Grill will have specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. That includes a rosemary-brined turkey dinner with dressing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and either soup or house salad for $26. Guests can also try pumpkin pie or pecan pie with maple Chantilly cream for $7 per slice. Twin Creeks will also offer maple-glazed, bacon-wrapped shrimp with sweet potato puree for $15, turkey with stuffing, broccolini, roasted garlic potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce for $45, and pear lille-feuille made with puff pastry, caramelized pears, dulce ganache, vanilla mousse, and hazelnut crunch for $12.

Palace Station

Palace Station's Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill is hosting several football watch parties on Thanksgiving. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Nov. 23 at noon and will broadcast the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game at 1:30 p.m. and the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game at 5:20 p.m. They will also serve two special dishes for the holiday. The Lil' Robbie Sandwich has turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a cranberry aioli. It costs $17. They will also serve a Thanksgiving plate, which has turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, which is $27.

Aliante Casino

Bistro 57 will have a Thanksgiving Day special for $35 per person on Nov. 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It includes an Italian salad, herb-roasted turkey with green beans, Italian sausage stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, and an herb giblet gravy. Diners can also try pumpkin panna cotta for dessert. FARM will have a three-course dinner special on Nov. 23 for $25.99. That includes a house salad, turkey breast, cranberry apple stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and green bean casserole. Guests can also try pumpkin pie. MRKT Sea & Land is offering a Thanksgiving meal for $55 per person. That includes roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, cranberry stuffing, green beans, baby carrots, salad, and pumpkin-inspired dessert.

California Casino

Redwood Steakhouse is offering a Thanksgiving dining experience for $70 per person on Nov. 23. That includes potato-leek soup, over-roasted turkey with sausage cranberry stuffing, pecan candied yams, giblet gravy, green beans, and mashed potatoes. Diners will also be able to choose between apple crumb pie or pumpkin pie with cinnamon-spiced creme anglaise for dessert.

Cannery Casino

On Nov. 23, Carve Prime Rib will offer a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $39 per person. That includes a pumpkin bisque or salad, turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans almondine and cranberry sauce. Guests can also choose between pecan pie or pumpkin pie served with Chantilly whipped cream. At Victory's Cafe, guests can try a three-course holiday dinner for $21.99 per person. That includes cream of mushroom soup or salad, turkey breast or ham, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams, vegetable medley, and cranberry sauce. For dessert, a slice or either pumpkin or apple pie served with ice cream and Chantilly whipped cream.

The Orleans Casino

Alder & Birch is offering a four-course special for $55 per person. Guests can try dishes like lump crab napoleon, butternut squash soup, roast turkey, sage dressing, glazed yams, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin tiramisu with salted caramel sauce and fresh berries. Bailiwick's four-course special is $36 per person and includes bruschetta with apple crostini topped with fig jam, salad, turkey breast, sage dressing, candied yams, and pumpkin apple strudel. At the Copper Whisk Cafe, for $22 per person, guests can try cream of asparagus soup, grilled salmon with a smoked honey and red peppercorn glaze, wild rice, or a traditional turkey dinner. Pumpkin pie with Chantilly cream will be served for dessert. Casino officials said the Thanksgiving specials are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gold Coast Casino

Cornerstone will host a holiday meal for $45 per person. Guests can choose butternut squash bisque, salad, turkey, sage dressing, glazed yams, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce. Other dishes on the holiday menu include pan-seared halibut with baby spinach, mashed potatoes, and a lemon buttercream sauce. For dessert, guests can try pumpkin cheesecake.

Sam's Town Hotel & Gaming Hall

The Angry Butcher is hosting a turkey dinner for $49 or ham dinner for $46. Both come with sage stuffing, whipped potatoes, giblet gravy, citrus-baked sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry compote, and salad along with a choice or either pumpkin or pecan pie topped with whipped cream. They are also offering a family feast to-go for $149. It feeds eight to 10 people and includes turkey basted with butter and sage, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, baked sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin pie. You can place orders before Nov. 17 and pick them up on Nov. 23 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Suncoast Hotel and Casino

At the 90 Ninety Bar + Grill, guests can try the Thanksgiving special for $24.99. That includes turkey meatloaf medallions with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian sausage and sage stuffing, cranberry compote, and sauteed haricot verts. Du-par's Restaurant & Bakery is serving a traditional turkey dinner for $24.99 per person. That is for dine-in only and includes oven-roasted turkey with cranberry stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, giblet turkey gravy, candied yams with marshmallows and pan-friend garden vegetables. It also includes a slice of pecan or apple crumble pie.

Arizona Charlie's

Casino officials said the Decatur and Boulder locations will both serve a Thanksgiving special on Nov. 23. The Sourdough Cafe at both locations will have a three-course meal from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., which costs $22.99 with a True Rewards card. Guests can choose from soup or salad, turkey or ham with mashed potatoes, honey butter mashed sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, fresh vegetables, cranberry stuffing, gravy and a dinner roll with either pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert.

The Plaza

Over at The Plaza, Oscar's Steakhouse will have a special three-course menu for $95 on Nov. 23. The meal includes butternut squash soup with burgundy truffle, turkey, and the guest's choice of maple pumpkin pie or pecan pie with vanilla Chantilly. Reservations are recommended.

Joker's Wild Casino

The Court Cafe will host a holiday meal for $15.99 per person. That includes roasted turkey breast, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, candied yams, green beans and pumpkin pie. Guests can also order the meal to-go for $17.99 per person.

Main Street Station Casino

For $44 per adult and $22 for children 4-10 years old, guests can stop by Garden Court and try dishes like prime rib, sage and butter-roasted turkey, roasted ham, sweet potato casserole, pecan casserole, rosemary and sage stuffing, and bread pudding.

Ferraro's Ristorante

Restaurant officials said they'll be featuring special menus for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 for dine-in and take-out. Both includes a traditional three-course menu. The dine-in menu is priced at $79 per person and $24 for children under 12. Guests will be able to choose from dishes like burrata, ravioli, turkey, and tiramisu. Restaurant officials said dine-in parties of six to 11 people will be charged an 18% gratuity while parties of 12 or more will be charged a 20% gratuity. No substitutions are accepted and guests won't be able to share meals. Ferraro's is also offering a take-out menu for $375, which serves 12 to 16 people. Guests can pre-order their meal by Monday, Nov. 13 and pick up those meals on Nov. 23 between noon and 9 p.m. Dishes includes gnocchi, ravioli, and turkey.

PT's Taverns

PT's Taverns is serving a special holiday hoagie at their Sierra Gold and SG Bar locations. It's exclusively for dine-in guests and will be available starting on Nov. 17. The sandwich includes turkey, black forest ham, cornbread stuffing, provolone, and is topped with a cranberry aioli on a fresh hoagie roll and served with a side of sweet potato fries. It costs $16 and will be available while supplies last.

Kona Grill

From Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, the restaurant is offering several Thanksgiving dishes and drinks. Dine-in options include a pumpkin spice old fashioned, pumpkin pie, and Macadamia nut turkey. For takeout, the Macadamia nut turkey for two people is $68, a traditional roasted turkey for two is $64, a kids roasted turkey is $16, and pumpkin pie is $16. Reservations are encouraged.

Lawry's The Prime Rib

On Nov. 23, the restaurant is offering roaster turkey breast with mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce for $49. If you want to add prime rib, that's $55. There is also spiced pumpkin pie for $11 or special drinks like a Fruitcake Sidecar for $17. Those are dine-in options. The restaurant is also offering takeout holiday dinner feasts. Guests can choose between prime rib or turkey with all the fixings for up to 15 people. All holiday feast orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

The chain is offering a special lineup of Thanksgiving doughnuts that will be in stores from Nov. 13 through Nov. 23. That includes the Maple Harvest, which is a vanilla cake doughnut with maple frosting, the Pumpkin Pie, Gobble Gobble, which is a maple-frosted doughnut with a Nutter Butter cookie and candy corn, and Turkey Pooh, which is decorated like a turkey. Preorders are available online. In addition to those flavors, the doughnut chain will have other doughnuts that are available all month. That includes The Mayflower, which is a cinnamon sugar croissant doughnut filled with cranberry filling and topped with torched marshmallow, the Gobble-licious, which is a maple-frosted shell with cranberry filling and topped with cinnamon sugar, white whip, and a cranberry dollop, and the Cranberry Cuties, which is a raised shell with powdered sugar and filled with cranberry filling.