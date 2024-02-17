VGK holds hockey clinic at Doolittle Community Center as part of Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of Black History Month, the Vegas Golden Knights are hosting several ball hockey clinics across the Las Vegas valley. On Friday, they were at Doolittle Community Center, and one of the players joined in on the fun.

Keegan Kolesar volunteered his time to teach some kids some of his own tricks.

Kolesar, along with VGK assistant coach Joel Ward, were showing kids how to use a stick, how to handle the ball around cones, and how to shoot it like a pro.

Of course, to the amazement of the kids, Kolesar showed off some of his own skills, too.

Afterwards, we spoke to him and he said it's great to be able to share his passion, in hopes that they will take it up some day.

"I was one of these kids," Kolesar said. "I used to have a foolish dream that I can be an NHL player, just like all my friends did. Twenty years later, here I am now. I think the biggest message I'll give them is have goals and reach for the stars."

The Golden Knights will be hosting several clinics through the end of the month, including Black History Knight on Tuesday, when they face the Nashville Predators.