Vegas Golden Knights looking to bounce back for Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Game 1 was not the result fans, players or coaches wanted, but players say it's not time to press the panic button just yet.

The team has been in this position before, and say they are confident they can bounce back.

Last night's 5-1 loss to the Jets was the first time the Golden Knights had lost to them all season long.

The Golden Knights only had 17 shots on goal, and went 0-3 on the power play.

Players and head coach, Bruce Cassidy, says he knows the team can play better. That last night was not the team at their best.

"Our entire game wasn't at the level it needs to be, I think, to beat playoff caliber teams last night," Cassidy said.

That said, the Golden Knights have been in this position before.

The last time the Knights were in the playoffs was in 2021, they lost Game 1 to the Minnesota Wild in the first round, but won the series, and then lost the first two games to the Colorado Avalanche, but once again came back and won that series.

Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault say they know what it takes to make a deep run, and think they can do it again.

"Obviously not the game we wanted, not the result we wanted, but it's a long series," Smith said. "We have a lot of faith in this group, so it's just coming into the next game with the right mindset and making sure that we push them to the outside."

"Our identity came back a little bit like year 1," Marchessault said. "We're a resilient team. We're never going to quit on anything, definitely excited to see our group tomorrow."

Game 2 of the series is set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.