Transgender athletes must play on teams according to sex at birth, NIAA says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Transgender athletes at Nevada high schools will no longer be allowed to compete on teams based on their gender identity.

Last week, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) voted to change a previous policy that was enacted in 2016.

You can read the full policy below.

The new policy will limit students to playing sports based on the sex listed on their "unaltered original birth certificate."

However, board member Colin McNaught, who is also the principal at Cimarron-Memorial High School, said he had concerns about tracking birth certificates for every student who participates in athletics.

"There are certain groups of people that it is easy to provide another piece of paper but there are certainly a large portion of groups that it is not," McNaught said. "I have a new concern regarding access to athletics that we are potentially limiting to a large population of students. I have a large population of students who will not provide a birth certificate because they are afraid of what will happen if their birth certificate is not from the United States."

He also stated this could hinder athletic departments by adding another job responsibility.

"I think we're adding another layer of work to our athletic departments. That's a lot," McNaught said. "I mean, I have a smaller school of athletes and we're talking 200 birth certificates that we would have to chase down."

Under the new policy, student athletes would also be required to complete a medical form that is signed by the student, parent, and a medical provider verifying the accuracy of the student's sex at birth and that it "does not include the concept of gender identity."

When asked if the new policy would discriminate against transgender athletes, NIAA attorney Paul Anderson said no.

"A transgender athlete is allowed to participate, but they have to participate in sports with their biological peers and that's important for us to keep in mind," Anderson said. "That takes them out of participation where they have clear physical advantages over women. That's important to keep in mind. We aren't telling people they can't participate."

During the meeting, NIAA officials said their organization and affiliated school districts don't track the number of transgender athletes participating in sports at Nevada high schools. Under the previous policy, Anderson added they've "never had a Level Two appeal in regards to a transgender student."

There were also questions if the new policy would conflict with an Equal Rights Amendment that was previously passed by voters.

"The 2023 Equal Rights Amendment to the Nevada Constitution prevents the denial of equal rights on account of sex or gender identity or expression," NIAA's statement reads in part. "However, due to sex-linked differences in physical development and athletic performance, only sex, and not gender identity or expression, can be considered a relevant characteristic for eligibility on a girls' or women's team or sanctioned sports."

According to the NIAA board, this would also align Nevada with federal policies.

"We have a federal law in place and I do not think it would behoove us as a body to willfully violate a federal law," NIAA executive director Tim Jackson said.

President Donald Trump did issue an executive order called "Keeping Men out of Women's Sports" on February 5 but that is not a law. However, President Trump has threatened to pull federal money from states and schools that do not comply.

"I think that the factor that clearly weighs in favor of this policy is the fact that federal law, which funds many of districts and a portion of this Association by virtue of dues that it receives preempts the state law and so that's why this is important to put this into place," Anderson said.

When it comes to state law, two bills regarding gender identity in athletics have been proposed, Assembly Bill 240 and Senate Bill 112. Both of those proposed bills would "require certain schools and institutions of higher education to designate by sex the athletic teams and sports sponsored by the schools or institutions; prohibiting male or female athletes from competing on teams designed for the other sex."

Assembly Bill 240 has been heard by the Assembly Revenue and Assembly Education committees but has no future hearings scheduled, as of Tuesday. Senate Bill 112 has been heard by the Assembly Revenue committee and no future hearings have been scheduled for that bill.

Nevada Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony has also created a Task Force to Protect Women's Sports.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nevada Lt. Governor voices support for new executive order on transgender athletes

Nevada lieutenant governor voices support for new executive order on transgender athletes

He spoke during the NIAA meeting and claimed that female student athletes in Nevada "are paying the price for a policy that is not only unfair but it's dangerous" and he cited the UNR volleyball team's decision to not compete against San Jose State, which has a transgender player on the team.

Following the NIAA decision to reverse their policy, Anthony released the following statement.

"I commend the NIAA for taking this important and courageous step. Today's vote sends a clear message: Nevada values and protects opportunities for female athletes. Girls deserve to have a level playing field, and this action helps ensure they can compete, grow, and succeed without having to compromise safety or fairness. ... Let me be clear, there is a place for everyone in sports. But no one is entitled to a position that takes an opportunity away from someone else." Stavros Anthony, Nevada Lt. Governor

André C. Wade, the State Director of Silver State Equality, disagreed and said all parents should be concerned about the new policy.

"We are deeply disappointed that the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) changed its decade-long inclusive transgender student-athlete policy to one that is exclusionary. That they did this based on the desire of the Lieutenant Governor, members of his Task Force, and Presidential executive orders that are not law, despite their claims, is all the more disheartening. This policy is not only harmful and exclusionary—it is unconstitutional. Nevada’s Equal Rights Amendment, passed overwhelmingly by voters in 2022, explicitly protects individuals from discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression. This change directly contradicts those constitutional protections.



All parents should be deeply concerned about the NIAA’s new policy. The policy imposes discriminatory scrutiny on female athletes, subjecting them to invasive physical exams by a physician—standards not applied to their male counterparts. This not only reinforces harmful gender stereotypes but raises serious concerns about privacy, equity, and bodily autonomy. It also requires an “unaltered original birth certificate” to determine a student athlete’s gender. This places an unfair burden on Nevada’s immigrant families and those without easy access to original documents.



Studies show that participation in sports provides kids with invaluable life skills such as teamwork, leadership, discipline, and cooperation—fundamental lessons that every young person deserves the chance to experience. Beyond the field, sports also contribute significantly to students’ overall well-being, fostering better mental health, boosting academic performance, and enhancing self-esteem and confidence. Transgender kids deserve the opportunity to play sports alongside their teammates – just like everyone else



Right now, transgender youth, their families, their doctors, and their teachers are facing unprecedented attacks from extremist politicians who want to eviscerate their civil rights and erase them from public life. Silver State Equality is not backing down—we will continue to fight unapologetically for transgender Nevadans—who make up less than 1% of our state’s population—for the fewer than 10 nationally known NCAA transgender athletes, and for every transgender tourist and professional who comes to Nevada expecting to be treated with the equality and dignity they deserve. No one should have to question their safety or humanity simply for being who they are. Not here. Not anywhere.” André C. Wade, State Director of Silver State Equality

As for next steps, the NIAA is set to hold an emergency board meeting in May to make changes to procedures and paperwork that all athletes will be required to fill out regarding gender.