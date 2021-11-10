Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody following an attack on other players from the women’s team.

PSG said in a statement that the 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening.

PSG says it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.”

No other names were given, but several French media reports said that midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Hamraoui needed stitches to her hands and legs after being hit several times with an iron bar.

“Since Thursday evening, the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team,” wrote the club.

The club says it’s working with Versailles police to clarify the facts in the incident, it’s paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings, and will study what action to take.