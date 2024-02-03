Las Vegas sportsbooks revealing prop bets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the first Super Bowl to ever be hosted by Las Vegas just over a week away, local sportsbooks are unveiling hundreds of prop bets for fans before kickoff.

I went to Westgate Superbook on Thursday when the sportsbook dropped their entire list of over 500 props. Executives told me that the Vegas betting atmosphere will make Super Bowl Week one-of-a-kind.

"Las Vegas used to be the No. 2 destination for the Super Bowl behind wherever the game was being played," superbook Executive Director of Race & Sport John Murray said. "Now, it's here."

"[Vegas] was basically built for this," superbook Vice President Jay Kornegay said. "We had to extend our betting menu a little bit and offer a little bit more than we have in years past."

A common misconception around Super Bowl Sunday is that prop bets include those are focused off the field. These wagers could be based on advertisements, the halftime show, or the game broadcast itself.

Las Vegas sportsbooks, including the Superbook, do not offer prop bets on items that take place outside the lines. If there's any way somebody could already know the outcome, such as the first song played in the halftime show, it cannot be bet on.

"No Taylor Swift. No Gatorade. No length of the national anthem," Murray said. "But plenty of stuff that's going to be decided on the field."

Station Casinos in Las Vegas do offer a prop bet on if Travis Kelce will have as many receptions as Taylor Swift has platinum records, 10.