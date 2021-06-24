Watch parties across the valley as VGK takes on elimination game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will fight to stay in the Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday night. It’s win or go home in game six against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Canadiens sets up an elimination game in Montreal. Coach Peter DeBoer nodded to some frustration in this series, but says there’s no panic in the locker room.

“We’ve got a group that’s been here before and I don’t think they’re overwhelmed by the position we’re in, we just have to play a good hockey game,” DeBoer said.

Puck drops at 5 p.m.

The City of Henderson will host a free viewing party at the Water Street Plaza starting at 4 p.m. There will be food, drinks, a live DJ and outdoor activities. There will also be shade structures, cooling stations and water available.

The Vegas Golden Knights official watch party will be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Admission is $5 and it’s general admission seating. You may sit in the stadium seats or on the field with a pillow and blanket.