VGK partners with energy company to build beds for Las Vegas children in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights partnered with a local energy company to build beds for children in the valley.

On Saturday, the Guys in Gold and the Southwest Gas Foundation gathered 120 volunteers to construct 60 beds that will be distributed by Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

The non-profit distribute the beds to local families who applied for assistance. According to their latest study, more than 5,000 children are on their waiting list.

“We are committed to making a lasting impact in the communities where we serve,” said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas.

A bed is a fundamental necessity – our collective efforts will help ensure more children in our community have a comfortable place to sleep each night.

The event is part of Southwest Gas’ BLUE – Building Lives Up Everywhere employee volunteer program.

“We are deeply rooted in Las Vegas and the Golden Knights are honored to give back to the community that supports us so passionately,” said Nick Trujillo, VGK’s Director of Global Partnerships. “Collaborating with Southwest Gas and Sleep in Heavenly Peace allows us to make a tangible difference in the lives of families across Las Vegas. We look forward to continuing these efforts and partnering with organizations to address the critical need in our community.”

