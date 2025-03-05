Watch Now
VGK look to get their first win against the Maple Leafs in the 2024-25 season

Who will finish on top: Will it be the Knights or the Maple Leafs?
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs for the final time of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday at 7 p.m at T-Mobile Arena.

With the Golden Knights facing some injuries, depth is crucial for maintaining a strong team. Players like Kaedan Korczak and Raphael Lavoie have come into the linup and helped the team in the absence of other players.

Vegas has two wins to begin its five-game homestand. With three games remaining at home before a lengthy trip, the Golden Knights aim to sustain their winning momentum and head into the road trip riding high from a homestand sweep.

This game will be streaming on TNT and Max.

