VGK fans share advice for Kraken fans ahead of team's first season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five years ago, the Vegas Golden Knights shocked the hockey world, making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season. Now, the NHL's newest team, the Seattle Kraken, are hoping to follow in the VGK's footsteps. The Golden Knights won 51 games in their first season and went on to win the Western Conference. If the Kraken hope to repeat that success, a win against the VGK in their first ever regular season game would certainly make a big statement.

13 Action News spoke with some VGK fans who shared some advice for the Kraken's new fanbase. Their general advice was they can try to be as good as the Golden Knights, but don't shouldn't expect the same results.

"I think when it started for us, it's that we were going to lose for seasons, and you just had to rally and watch them build it. So, I think mirroring what we did is going to be really tough. I think they'll be competitive, but I think the thing is to just stay the course, enjoy the games, enjoy the visiting teams. It's an awesome experience. And for a sporting event, it's the best bang for your buck," said Scott Gilchrist, a VGK season ticket holder.

"Just show up in your gear and scream as loud as you can," added his daughter, Ryleigh.

"Just always cheer for them, whether they win or lose. They'll obviously get better. Right now, they're not going to be the best because they're a new team," said Max, a young VGK fan.

"It's a team effort. They need to connect with each other and see how well the chemistry works out. So I'd say that's a pretty big part of it. I'd say best of luck to them. We've got our season opener with them. It's going to be up to them. We're a tough team to beat. They've got the whole league ahead of them. So, we'll see how it goes," said Nikita, another young VGK fan.

