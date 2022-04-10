Watch
Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates around Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 9:47 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 00:47:10-04

(AP) — Brayden McNabb scored one goal and assisted on two others, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1.

With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division.

Both Vegas and the Kings have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have now won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand.

Zach Whitecloud, Max Pacioretty, Evgenii Dadonov, Jake Leschyshyn and Jack Eichel scored for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 29 saves.

